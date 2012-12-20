MOSSBERG: Stop Using Apple Maps

Photo: Screenshot

Esteemed personal tech columnist Walt Mossberg of the Wall Street Journal is telling iPhone owners to stop using the Apple Maps app and start using the Google Maps app.In a review of the new Google Maps app, he says, “iPhone users can stop relying on the flawed, fledgling Apple maps app,” now that Google has its own app, adding, “Apple is already improving its competing app, but for now, iPhone users, my recommendation is to go with Google Maps.”



He says the iPhone version of Google maps is even better than the Android version of Google maps, which is something we noted in our own review here.

Mossberg likes the accuracy of Google’s Maps, the user interface, and the fact that they have more information than Apple’s Maps.

This is quite a blow to Apple. It’s very rare for Mossberg to tell people to avoid something Apple makes. The last time it happened, Steve Jobs reamed out Apple’s employees.

