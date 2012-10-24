MOSSBERG: I Like The Microsoft Surface Tablet, But I've Got Some Big Complaints About It

Photo: Screenshot

Reviews of Microsoft’s first ever computer, the Surface tablet are out tonight. The most important of all the reviews comes from Walt Mossberg, who is the personal tech guru for the Wall Street Journal. Mossberg writes with clarity from the perspective of a normal consumer, so his reviews carry the most importance.



Good news for Microsoft, he says, “I like it.” He also adds, “It’s a unique tablet, made of a type of magnesium with a feeling of quality and care.”

And while he sounds positive about the Surface, he seems to have some major problems with it, such as:

There’s a “paucity” of apps, with just 5,000 to start.

Battery life is “mediocre,” only getting 7 hours of life, versus the iPad which gets 10.

The screen is worse than the iPad.

The one megapixel camera is really bad.

The mail app needs improvement. It doesn’t support POP email, and it doesn’t have a unified inbox, allowing people to have mulitple email addresses.

So, it sounds like it’s not all that great, at least compared to an iPad. But, if you love Windows, it’s the tablet for you.

Read the whole thing here >

