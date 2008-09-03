Walt Mossberg Pees On Google Chrome: Worse Than Microsoft IE8

Walt Mossberg has been playing with Google’s “Chrome” browser for a week longer than you have. What does he think? Chrome’s not as good as IE8 but way better than Apple’s crappy Safari. And neither Chrome nor IE8 can hold a candle to the awesome Firefox 3.



(Did Walt actually say that? Of course not. He has relationships to protect. But that’s the impression we got after reading his review):

Chrome is a smart, innovative browser that, in many common scenarios, will make using the Web faster, easier and less frustrating. But this first version—which is just a beta, or test, release—is rough around the edges and lacks some common browser features Google plans to add later. These omissions include a way to manage bookmarks, a command for emailing links and pages directly from the browser, and even a progress bar to show how much of a Web page has loaded…

Meanwhile, Microsoft hasn’t been sitting still. The second beta version of IE8 is the best edition of Internet Explorer in years. It is packed with new features of its own, some of which are similar to those in Chrome, and some of which, in my view, top Chrome’s features…

As they develop, each of these browsers has a good chance of besting Firefox 3.0, which I have regarded as the best Web browser for Windows, the only operating system on which Chrome currently runs. But they will have to get faster at loading pages…

Chrome and IE8 are far more advanced than Apple’s Safari. Safari is speedy on both Mac and Windows platforms, but lacks many of the key intelligent features of its newer Google and Microsoft rivals.

Yes, there’s a lot of nuance and detail in there (read it all here). But the guru has spoken, and he’s just peed on Chrome.

See Also: Google Launches Cloud Operating System “Chrome” And Calls It a “Browser”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.