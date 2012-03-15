MOSSBERG: Apple 'Strengthened' The iPad's Position As The 'Best Tablet On The Market'

Tim Cook announces new iPad

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The new iPad is fantastic, says the Wall Street Journal’s gadget authority, Walt Mossberg.He gushes about the retina display, saying, “Using the new display is like getting a new eyeglasses prescription—you suddenly realise what you thought looked sharp before wasn’t nearly as sharp as it could be.”



His bottom line on the new iPad: Apple still has the best tablet on the market, and it’s made some “massive” upgrades with the new screen and faster 4G wireless connection.

However, he says that people who own the iPad 2 shouldn’t feel the need to go buy a new one.

