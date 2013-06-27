MOSSBERG: Here Are Two Easy Ways To Delete Tons Of Email And Unsubscribe From Lists

A lot of people these days are faced with unwanted emails and a cluttered inbox.



In fact, the average employee wastes the equivalent of 73 days a year on email, according to the McKinsey Global Institute.

Mailbox, which Dropbox snapped up earlier this year for $100 million, aims to improve your email experience. It basically turns your inbox into a to-do list, but it doesn’t help in actually reducing the number of emails you have to filter through.

Enter Mailstrom and Swizzle.

Walt Mossberg of AllThingsD recently tried out both services. They function a bit differently, but Mossberg found that both helped cut down the clutter in his inbox through mass deletion and unsubscription features.

Mailstrom tackles your entire inbox, while Swizzle focuses solely on those marketing emails that quickly fill up your inbox. With Mailstrom, Mossberg got rid of 22,000 emails in just an hour.

“I much preferred Mailstrom because it gave me a more comprehensive, detailed analysis of my inbox and because my mission was to reduce all email clutter,” Mossberg writes. “Swizzle’s offers to send me new email — even compressed into a Daily Digest — would add to the inbox.”

One of the biggest downsides is that neither work with company email systems like Microsoft’s Exchange and Outlook. But they do work with email services like Gmail, Aol.com, and iCloud.

The bottom line is that both help reduce clutter.

