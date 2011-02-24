Walt Mossberg: The Xoom Is Great, Don't Buy It

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

The Motorola Xoom is out, and so is Wall Street Journal gadget guru Walt Mossberg’s review. The gist? The Xoom is great, but don’t buy it.Huh?



Well, Walt says the Xoom is better “in certain respects, though it lags in others” than the iPad but that doesn’t really matter because the iPad 2 is right around the corner, so it doesn’t really make sense to buy it now. Also, it’s expensive.

Pluses:

Honeycomb (the version of Android especially for tablets) is great; it’s really polished and a fine contender to iOS;

The device overall is good, with a great screen, roughly the same size as the iPad, and front and back cameras.

Minuses:

Price;

Flash doesn’t work;

The battery is weak (7 hours on full usage versus 11 for the iPad).

Read the full review here →

