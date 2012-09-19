MOSSBERG: The iPhone 5 Is The Best Smartphone On The Market

Photo: Screenshot

The iPhone 5 is the best smartphone on the market according to Walt Mossberg, the most influential personal consumer technology writer in the world.Mossberg has posted his review, and his short take on the phone is:



“The world’s most popular smartphone becomes significantly faster, thinner and lighter this week, while gaining a larger, 4-inch screen—all without giving up battery life, comfort in the hand and high-quality construction.”

Specific details about the phone Mossberg likes:

Of the bigger screen on the iPhone 5, Mossberg says, “I found the new iPhone screen much easier to hold and manipulate than its larger rivals and preferred it.”

He also says, “It’s so much lighter that you wonder if it’s a demonstration mock-up, not the real thing.” Despite the weight loss, the phone still feels like a solid device.

He also says, “Like many Apple products, it’s gorgeous.”

He loves the speed of the LTE network, saying it’s 10X as fast as the iPhone 4S.

Phone calls were clearer than in the past and had no dropped calls on Verizon’s network.

As for the stuff he didn’t like, well, he’s not crazy about Apple’s maps and he thinks Siri is buggy.

His maps complaints aren’t too bad:

“For instance, while Apple’s maps feature a 3-D “Flyover” view of some central cities, they lack Google’s very useful ground-level photographic street views. And they also lack public-transit routing…while I found Apple’s maps accurate, they tend to default to a more zoomed-in view than Google’s, making them look emptier until you zoom out.”

Other than that, it’s the best phone on the market.

Read the full thing here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.