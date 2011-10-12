WALT MOSSBERG: iPhone 4S Isn't A Game-Changer Like Previous iPhones

Photo: Via djevents on Flickr

Walt Mossberg, the Wall Street Journal’s lead tech writer, just published his review of Apple’s new iPhone 4S launching this Friday.While Mossberg’s review isn’t as glowing as many of his Apple product reviews, he loves the iPhone 4S but says it isn’t a huge step up from the iPhone 4.



Here are some highlights from Mossberg’s review:

“[Siri] answers questions and provides information using natural language and an intelligent understanding, not just of words, but of context and colloquial phrasing. It isn’t perfect, and is labelled a beta, but it has great potential and worked pretty well for me, despite some glitches.”

“Despite Siri, the iPhone 4S isn’t a dramatic game-changer like some previous iPhones. Some new features are catch-ups to competitors.”

“Owners of the iPhone 4 needn’t rush to upgrade; they can get the new operating system. But owners of older iPhone models, or those with basic phones, will find this latest iPhone a pleasure and a good value.”

“Other phones boast 8-megapixel cameras, but the 4S takes the best pictures and high-definition videos I have seen on a phone.”

In reference to the 4S’ new “smart antenna”: “My AT&T model dropped too many calls, just as earlier AT&T iPhones do. My colleague’s Verizon iPhone 4S dropped none.”

To read the rest of Mossberg’s review, head over to the Wall Street Journal…

