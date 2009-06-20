Walt Mossberg Bails On iPhone Line

Wall Street Journal tech columnist Walt Mossberg has had enough with the iPhone 3G S line at the Montgomery Mall Apple Store outside of Washington, D.C. So he’s heading home.

His Tweet: “Just gave up on iPhone line. Have to get to work. Should have ordered online. But scored a free bottle of water.”

