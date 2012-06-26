Walt Disney's Original Plan For Epcot Sounded Like An Eerie Futuristic Dystopia

Walt Disney’s main plan for Florida wasn’t Disney World, rather it was a utopian community enclosed from society.

A few weeks ago, CNBC aired a documentary on Walt Disney, “Walt: The Man Behind The Myth.“The two-hour special explored the life and legacy of the man who created one of the world’s most beloved pop icons, Mickey Mouse, and the world-renowned Disney theme parks.



The documentary first aired in February of last year. Though educational, the special glossed over what we found to be the most interesting bit—Walt’s original plans for Epcot in Disney World.

After Disneyland was built in California, Walt had an idea for another Disney project in Florida; however, he passed away in December 1966 before he could see it come to fruition. Before he died, he filmed a video two months earlier expressing these plans in detail.

We found the nearly half hour video Disney produced for Florida Legislators to get permission and rights for his project. In it, Disney laid out his big ideas for his massive Florida project.

An original design for EPCOT existed as the Progress City model at the Magic Kingdom in 1975.

Called “Project X,” Walt’s Florida expansion was meant to be much more than Disney World. Forget the theme park. Florida wasn’t about Disney World, though it was a small part of the picture.

Rather, Disney’s plan consisted of building his own perfect Utopian city: the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow—Epcot.

The video sounded like a scene straight out of Aldous Huxley‘s “Brave New World” which envisioned a similar world back in 1932.

