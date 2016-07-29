This Walt Disney film taught World War II soldiers how to use an anti-tank rifle

David Choi
Stop that tank! Disney filmWalt Disney Productions

Before Lady met Tramp and Captain Jack Sparrow was dependent on rum, Walt Disney Productions’ humble beginnings included informational videos.

Amazingly, one of these educational videos was a theatrical short on how to effectively operate a high-calibre rifle used to take down tanks.

Developed in 1942, “Stop That Tank!” was a 22 minute instructional film produced by Walt Disney Productions in partnership with the National Film Board of Canada.

In it, a cartoon rendition of a prancing Adolf Hitler breaks the monotony of the forthcoming chore: sitting through another instructional film that the soldiers would soon be watching. Afterwards, Disney’s signature vintage mix of using actual characters, cartoons, and a narrator, provide detailed instructions on the proper techniques of using the rifle — such as loading, aiming, firing, and cleaning.

The rifle mentioned in the film happened to be a Mk.1 “Boys Anti-Tank Rifle” that was originally manufactured in Britain. Weighing in at 36 pounds, this monstrous .55 calibre rifle .55 —  slightly reminiscent of Barrett’s M82 — stood at 63.5 inches tall and had a 36 inch barrel.

Here’s what the film’s animation looked like:


via GIPHY


via GIPHY

Watch the entire video below:

