Here are all the Walt Disney World rides included in Disney’s new premium line-skipping feature

Disney said in August it was introducing a new paid option to skip lines at its theme parks.

The company said its California and Orlando parks would retire the FastPass option, which allowed people to skip lines for free.

Disney’s Genie service and the optional Genie+ add-on will launch October 19 at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney-goers will soon be reaching further into their pockets if they want to skip the lines at their favorite rides.

Disney announced Friday it would launch its new Genie and Genie+ systems in Orlando on October 19 as part of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary celebration, including its Lightning Lane entrances.

The Genie service, which is built into Disney’s apps, allows customers to personalize their theme park itineraries, like scheduling ride waits and organizing dining plans. Its optional Genie+ add-on includes Disney’s Lightning Lanes, the new line-skipping feature that will cost an extra $US15 ($AU21) for park goers.

Lightning Lanes replaces the popular (and free) FastPass system, which Disney retired earlier this year. Disney’s amusement parks closed for months amidst the pandemic, reopening earlier this year at reduced capacity. The company’s theme parks are still recovering to full profitability, per their latest earnings results.

The $US15 ($AU21) cost covers line-skips for 40 rides across the Disney Orlando parks – part of their general “Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections” category. Line-skipping for more popular rides like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest fall under “Individual Lightning Lane Selections,” which customers will have to add “a la carte” one-at-a-time. These rides come with their own separate pricing, but it will be available for all guests, even if they do not purchase the Genie+ service.

Combining the basic Genie+ plan with the a la carte options, park goers could be paying up to $US40 ($AU55) on top of their general one-day one-park ticket price, which ranges between $US109 ($AU149) and $US159 ($AU218) for a single person depending on the day, the New York Times calculated.

Check out which rides and attractions will be covered under the different line-skipping plans:

Disney’s Magic Kingdom Individual Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain Attractions include: Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“It’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea: Journey of The Little Mermaid EPCOT Individual Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Attractions include: Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE – Green

Mission: SPACE – Orange

Soarin’

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush Disney’s Hollywood Studios Individual Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Attractions include: Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage

Disney Jr. Dance Party

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular – Returning December 19, 2021

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania! Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Individual Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain Attractions include: Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections

Attractions include: Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

Feathered Friends in Flight!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Naʻvi River Journey

The Animation Experience