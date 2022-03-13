I brought my family to Disney World the week they dropped mask mandates. I thought the crowds were alarming but I don’t regret going.

In mid-February, Walt Disney World changed its COVID-19 safety measures — at the exact same time my family planned to visit.

Since July 2021, both Disney’s Florida and California theme parks required masks in indoor spaces for guests age 2 and older, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Now, face coverings indoors (or outdoors) would be totally optional for fully vaccinated guests, though they did stipulate that they expected those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings indoors.

My family and I visited all four of Disney’s Florida theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT) the same week the new changes took effect. It was quite different from our previous visit in the spring of 2021, and while we welcomed many of the new changes, others felt shocking amid an ongoing pandemic. Insider reached out to Disney for comment about the new changes.

Here’s what it was like.