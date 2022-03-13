I brought my family to Disney World the week they dropped mask mandates. I thought the crowds were alarming but I don’t regret going.

- My family visited all of Disney’s Florida theme parks the same week many COVID-19 rules were dropped.
- While I expected some people to still follow safety measures, most people did not.
- During our visit to all four parks, packed crowds filled each to capacity.
Since July 2021, both Disney’s Florida and California theme parks required masks in indoor spaces for guests age 2 and older, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Now, face coverings indoors (or outdoors) would be totally optional for fully vaccinated guests, though they did stipulate that they expected those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings indoors.
My family and I visited all four of Disney’s Florida theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT) the same week the new changes took effect. It was quite different from our previous visit in the spring of 2021, and while we welcomed many of the new changes, others felt shocking amid an ongoing pandemic. Insider reached out to Disney for comment about the new changes.
Here’s what it was like.
I thought that it would feel claustrophobic under any circumstances, but it was especially so knowing we’re still going through a pandemic.
Many times, I was shoulder-to-shoulder with maskless park goers, sometimes packed so tightly together that I couldn’t even cut a path through the crowd with our stroller.
In our previous visit, our then 2-year-old was constantly asked his age and told he needed to wear his face covering.
This time, even though our youngest only wore a mask part of the time and my other kids who are vaccinated didn’t at all, no members of my party were asked their ages or vaccination status. Nor were we asked to wear a face-covering inside any Disney theme park.
While it’s now optional, the convenience of mobile ordering is still available to guests who prefer to plan their meals ahead. We appreciated having the flexibility of ordering directly at quick-service restaurants since last time, we had to order all food through the “My Disney Experience” app.
This time, I noticed that parade and music performers stood in close proximity to other performers, as did the outdoors cast of the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the entirely indoors cast of “The Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
It felt like nothing had ever changed.
My family attended six shows throughout our week and never sat more than 2 or 4 inches (10cm) away from groups on either side of us. I noticed that masks were few and far between, even indoors or at packed performances of 1,500 to 2,000-seat-capacity shows like “The Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
“I still have the option to wear a mask if I want to,” one older cast member working a supervising position near Pirates of the Caribbean told me, “but it doesn’t do me much good if none of the guests are as well.”
Last time, many character dining experiences were either closed or available in less than satisfying ways.
For instance, earlier in the pandemic, Cinderella was the only princess who appeared at “Cinderella’s Royal Table.” Usually, many princesses such as Ariel, Rapunzel, Jasmine, and Merida were commonly included. Back then, Cinderella only waved at all diners at the same time from at least 60 feet (18.29m) away.
This time, multiple characters appeared during one of our character lunches. Mickey, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy all graced our family with their presence at Tusker’s house. While my kids were delighted to see them, they were disappointed that each character still only waved from a distance, this time about eight feet from our table, limiting our photo opps.
Gone were the social distance floor markers and indoor plexiglass dividers, though, as Insider previously reported, plexiglass barriers aren’t effective at stopping the virus in an enclosed space.
However, Disney has announced that longer parades, such as the 12-minute Disney Festival of Fantasy parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, will be making a return soon.
I thought that many of the new changes were welcome improvements from our last visit, however, others were surprising, and at times, alarming. After all, the country is still in a pandemic, and we expected more of a middle ground regarding safety measures and crowd control.
Last time, my kids couldn’t even drop their face masks for five seconds to take a photo in front of Cinderella’s Castle outside. That was frustrating.
But seeing thousands of maskless parkgoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder indoors now was even more disquieting.
No one from my family is immunocompromised or high-risk. If they were, I don’t think I would feel safe visiting the Florida theme park these days. That’s because those who are immunocompromised are more vulnerable than the general public to infections caused by viruses like COVID-19, Insider previously reported.
This is why I really empathized with the families who booked their vacation thinking that certain safety measures were in place, only to find that virtually all of them were missing once they finally arrived.
One mother of three from New York City named Heather Martin, who I chatted with inside the park told me, “I never would have planned this vacation if I knew Disney had done away with all safety measures. Friends assured me the company was treating the pandemic seriously but that no longer appears to be so.”
