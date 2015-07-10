The story behind Walt Disney's and Salvador Dali's unlikely friendship

When Salvador Dalí arrived in Hollywood, he set out to meet the three surrealists he claimed to be the truest ones. Those three men were Cecil B. Demille, Harpo Marx, and Walt Disney. Disney and Dalí forged a great relationship both inside and outside the office, working on an animated feature called ‘Destino’ together that was completed posthumously. These powerhouse men and their wives also spent time in Spain together on holiday. They inspired each other through their work and left behind massive legacies.

