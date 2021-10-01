20 things you never knew about Walt Disney

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit was Disney’s first cartoon, not Mickey Mouse.

Oswald bears a striking resemblance to Mickey, but he was created in 1927 out of an animation agreement with Universal Pictures.

Unfortunately, Walt Disney lost the rights to Oswald in 1928 and Universal began making animated shorts without him. After this devastating loss, Walt and his team were forced to come up with a new character, and Mickey Mouse was born.

Then-Disney CEO Bob Iger actually got the rights back to Oswald in 2006 after trading an ESPN sports announcer for the black-and-white cartoon character.