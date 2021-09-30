See inside Walt Disney’s childhood home in Chicago that cost $800 to build

- Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901 in a wooden cottage in Chicago, Illinois.
- Disney’s birthplace, where he lived until he was 4, has been restored and turned into a historical site.
- The Walt Disney Birthplace also plans to build an addition to serve as a multimedia museum.
He moved to California in his 20s, where he went on to own multiple properties throughout his life.
“Mother was the architect and between the two, mother drew the plans, and mother bought the materials and dad was the builder and they worked like a team,” their son Roy Disney said in a 1967 interview, according to a 1991 City of Chicago report.
It cost them $US800 ($AU1,114) to build, according to The Walt Disney Birthplace. This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.
“A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That’s all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $US7 ($AU10) a week,” Flora Disney said at the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives. “And there wasn’t any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn’t as high … He borrowed the money to build it.”
The following year, they left their rented cottage and moved in to the new home.
In subsequent decades, it underwent alterations, including the addition of a basement and new siding, and some of the windows were moved.
“It was very sad to us because this is a part of very important history in our country,” Benadon told Chicago ABC affiliate ABC 30 Action News in 2018.
With a grant from the Walt Disney Company and crowdsourced funding, Young and Benadon restored the home to its original state from the early 1900s.