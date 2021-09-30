Search

See inside Walt Disney’s childhood home in Chicago that cost $800 to build

Talia Lakritz
Outside Walt Disney’s first home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
  • Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901 in a wooden cottage in Chicago, Illinois.
  • Disney’s birthplace, where he lived until he was 4, has been restored and turned into a historical site.
  • The Walt Disney Birthplace also plans to build an addition to serve as a multimedia museum.
Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1901.
A baby photo of Walt Disney.
A baby photo of Walt Disney, circa 1902. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
He was the son of Elias Disney, a carpenter, and his wife, Flora. The couple married in 1888 and welcomed their first of five children, Herbert, later that year. Walt was their fourth child.

He moved to California in his 20s, where he went on to own multiple properties throughout his life.

He was born at home, on the second floor of a wooden cottage designed and built by his parents.
Outside Walt Disney’s first home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 — before Disney was born — and his mother, Flora, drew up plans.

“Mother was the architect and between the two, mother drew the plans, and mother bought the materials and dad was the builder and they worked like a team,” their son Roy Disney said in a 1967 interview, according to a 1991 City of Chicago report.

It cost them $US800 ($AU1,114) to build, according to The Walt Disney Birthplace. This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.

“A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That’s all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $US7 ($AU10) a week,” Flora Disney said at the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives. “And there wasn’t any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn’t as high … He borrowed the money to build it.”

The following year, they left their rented cottage and moved in to the new home.

Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old. The family then moved to a farm in Missouri.
Walt Disney's birthplace in Chicago, Ilinois.
Walt Disney’s childhood home. Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
Located at 2156 North Tripp Avenue in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood, the cottage measured 18 feet (5.49m) by 28 feet (8.53m). Roy Disney recalled the clapboarded home was white with a blue-grey trim.

In subsequent decades, it underwent alterations, including the addition of a basement and new siding, and some of the windows were moved.

Dina Benadon and Brent Young purchased the home for $US169,000 ($AU235,435) in 2013 and turned it into a heritage site called The Walt Disney Birthplace.
Dina Benadon and Brent Young on the porch of Walt Disney's childhood home.
Dina Benadon and Brent Young outside Walt Disney’s birthplace. Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP
They bought the home after hearing through their jobs working on theme-park animations that the property had fallen into disrepair.

“It was very sad to us because this is a part of very important history in our country,” Benadon told Chicago ABC affiliate ABC 30 Action News in 2018.

With a grant from the Walt Disney Company and crowdsourced funding, Young and Benadon restored the home to its original state from the early 1900s.

The renovation cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Brent Young and Dina Benadon, owners of Walt Disney's birthplace.
Brent Young and Dina Benadon inside the first floor living room in the birthplace of Walt Disney. John Owens/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
“It really needed a lot of work. It didn’t have this layout at all. We had to essentially take the entire house apart to see how it was put together originally,” Young told ABC 30 Action News.
The parlor now looks the same as it did in Disney’s early years.
The parlor in Disney's former home.
The parlor in Disney’s former home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
The bay window in the parlor looks out over the front porch.
Disney and his brother – and eventual business partner – Roy shared a bedroom as children.
Walt and Roy's former bedroom.
Walt and Roy’s former bedroom. The Walt Disney Birthplace
The bedroom has been restored and painted blue, with early-20th-century furnishings like oil lamps.
The structural renovation was completed in 2018, but Young and Benadon plan to add an addition to the home to serve as a museum.
Walt Disney's childhood home.
Walt Disney’s childhood home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
Young and Benadon, cofounders of a production company that designs attractions for museums and theme parks, plan to bring their expertise to the site with a multimedia museum.
