Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Some big, blue chip names are getting hammered today.

Walmex (Wal-Mart’s Mexican subsidiary) is off 21% after the bribery allegations.

Wal-Mart is down 4% on the same.

Bank of America is down over 3%

Morgan Stanley is off 3.5%

Citi is down 3%.

