Walmart Confirms One Of Its Trucks Was Involved In The Tracy Morgan Accident

Walmart has issued a statement saying one of its trucks was involved in the Saturday morning accident that left comedian Tracy Morgan in critical condition.

The driver of the truck has just been charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto.

NBC had earlier reported a Walmart tractor-trailer had caused the six-vehicle wreck that also killed one of Morgan’s comedy writers and left two others injured.

ABC reported this afternoon that police had learned the truck’s driver had dozed off.

Here’s Walmart’s full release:

“We’re praying for the family and friends of the passenger who lost his life in the terrible accident in New Jersey. Our hearts go out to everyone involved and we hope those who were injured get the care that they need and make a full recovery. “This is a tragedy and we are profoundly sorry that one of our trucks was involved. We are working quickly to understand what happened and are cooperating fully with law enforcement to aid their investigation. “The facts are continuing to unfold. If it’s determined that our truck caused the accident, Walmart will take full responsibility. “Safety is our absolute highest priority, but that is no comfort whatsoever to the families and friends who are suffering today. We offer them our deepest condolences. We can’t change what happened, but we will do what’s right for the family of the victim and the survivors in the days and weeks ahead.”

