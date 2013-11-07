Walmart's Website Accidentally Sold Expensive Items For Cheap But Walmart Won't Honour The Sale

Tis the season for glitchy websites, it seems. Walmart says it suffered a problem with its website on Wednesday that accidentally priced expensive items like computer monitors and televisions for a few dollars,

as we previously reported.

Items that were put on sale by the website glitch included $US600 treadmills priced at $US33, $US2,000 televisions priced for a couple hundred and $US60 video games like “Grand Theft Auto V” for $US18, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Word quickly spread about the low prices via Twitter, blogs and news sites and shoppers reportedly flocked to the site. Walmart wouldn’t confirm how people ordered such low-cost items.

But the retailer is not going to honour those prices, it told Business Insider.

It is cancelling the orders, refunding money and giving people a $US10 gift card instead, a Walmart spokesperson told us.

Here’s Walmart’s full statement:

We experienced a technical error that caused some items to show incorrect pricing on our site earlier today. The issue has been resolved and Walmart.com is available for all customers. Given the wide discrepancy in pricing, we are notifying customers who ordered these items that their orders have been canceled and that they’ll be refunded in full. In addition, we will send these customers a $US10 e-gift card that can be used towards future purchases at Walmart stores and Walmart.com. We apologise again for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.

