Wal-Mart's Scathing Response To A New York Times Columnist Who Eviscerated The Company

A Wal-Mart spokesman attacked New York Times columnist Timothy Egan in a disparaging and sarcasm-laced blog post last week for what he calls “wildly inaccurate” reporting.

David Tovar, the retailer’s director of corporate communications, marked up the column — titled “The Corporate Daddy” — with a red pen and posted his edits to the company’s blog on Friday.

“Tim — Thanks for sharing your first draft,” Tovar writes. “Below are a few thoughts to ensure something inaccurate doesn’t get published.”

In the column, Egan calls Wal-Mart a “net drain on taxpayers, forcing employees into public assistance with its poverty-wage structure” and argues that Wal-Mart could afford to pay its employees more.

Tovar hits back, writing, “We are the largest tax payer in America. Can we see your maths?”

Egan goes on to write that Wal-Mart’s “humiliating wages force thousands of employees to look to food stamps, Medicaid and other forms of welfare.”

Underlining part of that sentence, Tovar quips: “A bit repetitive. See above.”

Tovar also disputes Egan’s data concerning the retailer’s wages, instructing him to “be specific” and use better sources.

See all Tovar’s edits below:

