How Walmart's One-Stop Shop Concept Gets Us To Impulse Shop

Photo: Flickr / StephenMcleod

Walmart is reshaping consumer expectations and the manufacturing industry, as Stacy Mitchell details at Grist.One way is to enduce impulse buys by creating a one-stop shopping experience that can only be reached by car.



A recent Drexel study proved Mitchell’s point, noting that impulse buys abound when shoppers are presented with endless options:

“By committing to only one store, the shopper may signalling that he or she has insufficient time or cognitive resources to create a detailed plan on a given trip,” write the authors. “Conversely, trips in which the shopper plans to visit multiple stores may indicate complex planning because he or she may spread category purchases across stores.”

Soaring gas prices might also be part of the problem. With more stations jacking up prices ahead of weekends and rush hour, consumers strapped for time might BS themselves into thinking they’re saving on gas by shopping at Walmart—when in fact they’re overspending on things they don’t need.

Now check out some of the junk people purchase from SkyMall >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.