Huge Walmart Supplier Li & Fung Reports Strong U.S. Demand In Just The Last Few Months

Hong Kong-based LI & Fung (494 HK), a huge supplier of U.S. consumer goods to Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), has just seen a substantial rebound in U.S. demand.



It’s not just for cheap products:

CNBC:

Confidence is returning quickly to U.S. consumers, said Bruce Rockowitz, president of Li & Fung, one of the world’s largest suppliers for major brands and retailers.

Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Rockowitz said his clients are buying a lot more than they did just three months ago, and demand isn’t only for low-end goods, but for luxury products as well.

“Today, we’re really sitting on a very, very strong audit book for the rest of the year,” he said. “I can’t say it’s tremendous yet in the United States, but our business is very strong.”

