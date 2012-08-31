Walmart Is Offering A Pretty Incredible Gas Discount For The Next Four Months

Photo: Flickr / doug_wertman

With gas prices going through the roof, consumers are feeling the pinch in their wallet. If you’re looking to save, you might want to hit up Walmart.



For the next few months, the retailer is offering a 10 cent per gallon discount to anyone who pays with a Walmart gift card. Those using their Walmart MoneyCard or Walmart credit card can score a discount of 15 cents per gallon.

The deal will end December 24.

The discounted gas will be offered at Wal-Mart super centres and about 1,000 participating Murphy USA gas stations. Unfortunately, the program will only take place in 20 states.

Not near a Walmart station? You can still save at the pump by taking advantage of gas card discounts or changing the way you drive.

