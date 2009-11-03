Walmart's Blitzkrieg On Toy Pricing

An all-out assault on prices has begun and leading the charge is big box retailed Walmart (WMT).



Once the economic crisis kicked in, people stopped hating on Walmart and started buying.

Just when you thought products couldn’t get any cheaper, in comes Walmart to blow your mind:

FT Alphaville: But just how low, price wise, can the retailer go? In October, well before the traditional start of the holiday shopping season in the US, Wal-Mart said it would cut prices on 100 popular toys to less than $10.

U.S. Walmart stores are cutting prices on 100 toys, like the Buzz Lightyear talking action figure and Star Wars light sabers, by roughly 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

The cuts are in addition to ones the retailer implemented at the end of September, when it began selling 100 toys for $10 each. Wal-Mart has vowed to be the “price leader” this holiday season, and announced plans on October 21 to cut prices every week until Christmas to fend off rivals and win over shoppers.

With Black Friday on its way and Chistmas and Hanukkah arriving shortly thereafter, Walmart is poised to destroy rivals like Toys R Us and Target (TGT).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.