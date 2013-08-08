Teens Are Jumping Into Ball Bins At Walmart And Posting The Results On Vine

Teenagers have started jumping into the ball bins at Walmart and Target and posting the results on Vine.

Samir Mezrahi at Buzzfeed first alerted us to the trend, which has been building on Twitter over the past week.

Participants are documenting their endeavours using the hashtag #ballpit on Twitter.

As these Vines show, the dare looks somewhat dangerous:

