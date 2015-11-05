Walmart is launching its own version of Amazon Dash

Walmart and Peapod are following in Amazon’s footsteps with a button-based service that helps customers shop.

On Wednesday, Walmart and Peapod announced both companies integrated their online grocery services with the scanning and voice-enabled shopping button, hiku. The service will be available in more than 40 markets in 24 states.

Similar to Amazon Dash, hiku allows customers to scan or speak items to a mobile shopping list.

After customers scan or speak items into hiku (a small, metallic button), the resulting shopping list is matched to online availability. Customers then place their orders at Walmart Online Grocery, which requires customers to pick up their purchases made through hiku, or Peapod, which offers pickup and delivery.

Until now, hiku has functioned primarily as a smart shopping list in the US. Internationally, hiku has been integrated with grocery chains such as Waitrose in the UK, Chronodrive in France, and Coles in Australia.

Both Walmart and Peapod are currently only introducing hiku in select areas, but in regions where both brands are available, customers have the option to choose between the two.

While Peapod is established as the largest Internet-based grocer in America, Walmart’s online grocery has been in test phases for the last few years, expanding to 23 markets across the US last month.

“Online grocery, for us, is something that customers have just raved about — they really, really love the service, they love the time settings, they love the convenience,” Walmart spokesperson Ravi Jariwala told Business Insider. “It’s really fundamentally changing not only how they shop, but how they spend their time, especially on the weekends.”

Jariwala says that opening up Walmart’s online grocery API to companies like hiku is a way to give customers new options while shopping at the chain.

The integration is likely the first of many online shopping-related innovations at Walmart. In October, the company announced that investments in e-commerce and digital initiatives are expected to total approximately $US1.1 billion in the fiscal year 2017.

