Walmart Workers Are Threatening To Strike On Black Friday

Walmart workers are threatening to strike on the busiest day of the year–Black Friday. A strike would undoubtedly create chaos on an already crazy day.



Protests have been building since last week, when Walmart employees staged the first-ever multi-store strike in the 50-year history of the retailer.

Steve Greenhouse at The New York Times spoke with Dan Schlademan, director of the union-backed Making Change at Walmart campaign.

From the NYT:

“He warned that disgruntled Wal-Mart employees, joined by labour unions and community groups, might stage a combined protest and educational campaign the Friday after Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.”

So far, there are striking employees from 28 stores, with more to come.

Walmart is supposed to respond to the strikes with an announcement at its investor meeting today. It will be interesting to see how the retailer attempts to put out the fire before Black Friday.

Planning a strike on the busiest shopping weekend of the year would be disastrous for Walmart at a time when it’s already facing holiday competition from Target, Costco and Amazon.

