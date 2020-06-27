Walmart workers get another bonus applied to their paychecks for working amid the coronavirus pandemic

Getty

Walmart’s hourly employees, managers, and drivers received their second batch of bonus payments Thursday totaling $US390 million.

Employees received the payments as COVID-19 cases spike in states across the country.

Walmart’s second bonus also comes as other companies roll-back coronavirus related pay bumps.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Walmart workers received their second round of bonuses from the company Thursday for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of payouts, which included $US300 for hourly full-time employees, $US150 for part-time and temporary employees, $US400 for assistant managers, and $US300 for Walmart Private Fleet truck drivers comes as cases of COVID-19 spike in states around the country.

The payment follows the first round of bonuses equaling $US365 million. Walmart’s second round of bonuses paid out $US390 million in total to employees.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said when announcing the payments in May. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

A host of retail and fast food employers implemented pay bumps during the pandemic, although most have expired, such as Starbucks’ bump, which ends in June. Others are soon to follow, including Target’s pay bump ending July 4.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.