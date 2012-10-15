Former Walmart Worker Awarded $1.5 Million For 'Profane And Insulting Mental Abuse'

Photo: andrewvdill via flickr

Walmart has been having all sorts of trouble with labour lately. It’s currently going through its first multi-store strikes in its 50-year history.Now, a jury has awarded a former Walmart assistant manager in Canada US$1.5 million — more than she originally sued for — for six months of alleged mistreatment by her store manager, reports Craig Pearson at the Calgary Herald.



The former employee Meredith Boucher claimed that she was subject to “profane and insulting mental abuse” from the manager over a six month span.

From the Windsor Star:

Boucher said that Pinnock regularly spoke abusively to other women, as well, but was less harsh with men.

“He told us we’re all a bunch of [expletive] idiots, and we’re all running around with our heads cut off,” she said, noting that he also called her such things as “stupid” and “a gong show.”

Walmart has called the ruling “perverse,” and said that it expects the decision to be overturned on appeal.

