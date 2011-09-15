Walmart Unveils A Multi-Billion Dollar Women's Initiative To Patch Up Its Reputation

Walmart just announced a multi-billion dollar women’s initiative today, in a big move to repair its reputation after a high-profile gender discrimination lawsuit, according to Bloomberg.



The retailer plans to buy $20 billion worth of products from female-owned businesses over the next five years, and provide another $100 million to nonprofits for women.

Plus, Walmart says that it will be hiring and training more women — in both its factories and retail — all over the world.

There’s no doubt that this is strictly a PR move for Walmart. Although it won the gender discrimination lawsuit three months ago, it’s still reeling from the hit in public opinion.

But will this set things straight with the public?

Since becoming the world’s largest retailer, Walmart’s PR crew have constantly been on the defensive, mostly due to its reputation as a mum-and-pop killer. Even if this quells some of the anti-Walmart sentiment on one front, there’s always more work to be done.

One key point is that there’s still a potential for some smaller gender discrimination lawsuits in relation to the giant class-action one from earlier, so this may also be an effort to get a head start on that.

NOW SEE: 16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.