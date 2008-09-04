Walmart (WMT) Wins Again: August Same-Store Sales Beat Expectations

Wal-Mart’s (WMT) same-store US August sales, excluding fuel, rose 3%, easily beating consensus expectations (1.6%) and WMT’s own guidance (1-2%). What malls lost in back-to-school traffic, Walmart gained.



The recession-proof, retailing behemoth is up another 1% in the pre-market and over 25% on the year. The stock has crushed the S&P 500 for the year (down over 13%) and is far and away the top-performing stock in the DOW.

So, yes, Walmart has been a spectacular recession play so far. But here are three reasons why this performance won’t likely continue.

If the economic slowdown keeps getting worse, WMT will not be able feed on trade-down purchases forever. And you can’t eat relative performance.

A weakening global economy will soon start to bite into Wal-Mart’s international growth, and international now accounts for 25% of sales (and more of growth).

When the economy finally improves (not a near-term event, in our opinion), WMT will likely lose some of its relative advantage as consumers trade back up.

