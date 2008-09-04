Walmart (WMT) Wins Again: August Same-Store Sales Beat Expectations

Wal-Mart’s (WMT) same-store US August sales, excluding fuel, rose 3%, easily beating consensus expectations (1.6%) and WMT’s own guidance (1-2%). What malls lost in back-to-school traffic, Walmart gained.
The recession-proof, retailing behemoth is up another 1% in the pre-market and over 25% on the year. The stock has crushed the S&P 500 for the year (down over 13%) and is far and away the top-performing stock in the DOW.
So, yes, Walmart has been a spectacular recession play so far. But here are three reasons why this performance won’t likely continue.
- If the economic slowdown keeps getting worse, WMT will not be able feed on trade-down purchases forever. And you can’t eat relative performance.
- A weakening global economy will soon start to bite into Wal-Mart’s international growth, and international now accounts for 25% of sales (and more of growth).
- When the economy finally improves (not a near-term event, in our opinion), WMT will likely lose some of its relative advantage as consumers trade back up.
