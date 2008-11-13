Walmart (WMT) Cuts Outlook But Says World Not Ending. Yet

Walmart (WMT) cuts its outlook for the rest of the year. Unlike just about every other company, however, the cut and commentary weren’t apocalyptic.



The estimate cut was just a trim, mostly due to FOREX. Same-store sales projected up 1%-3%.

“For the full year, ending January 31, we have tightened and modestly reduced our guidance and now forecast diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be within a range of $3.42 to $3.46″…

“Despite economic difficulties around the world, we achieved solid sales and earnings growth and we are optimistic about the upcoming holidays. At a time when our customer is feeling the pressure of a tough economy, Wal-Mart’s price leadership is more important than ever.

