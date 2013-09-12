Walmart Will Sell The IPhone 5C And IPhone 5S At A Discount

Walmart will sell the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C at a slight discount.

Instead of charging $US99 for the entry level iPhone 5C, it will charge $US79. For the iPhone 5S it will charge $US189 instead of $US199.

Walmart has often discounted the iPhone, but we can’t remember it happening this soon.

You can pre-order the 5C at Walmart this Friday. There are no preorders for the 5S, so you’ll have to go to the store on Friday, September 20 when the 5S and the 5C go on sale.

CNET points out that if you wait until September 21, Walmart is doing a smartphone trade-in program, so you can get an even better deal.

Also, if you don’t care about the colour cases, you can buy an iPhone 5 for $US79 today at Walmart. The iPhone 5C is the exact same thing as the iPhone 5, just with a plastic casing.

Here’s the full release from Walmart:

Walmart will sell the Apple iPhone 5s for $US189 ·16GB; available in all three colours (gold, space grey and silver) ·Available Sept. 20 or customers can wait just one day and trade-in their current smartphone and apply the value towards the purchase of the new iPhone 5s — with a two year contract — starting Saturday, Sept. 21 The Apple iPhone 5c will be sold at Walmart for $US79 ·16GB; available in all five colours (blue, white, pink, yellow and green) ·Customers can pre-order the iPhone 5c for free starting Friday, Sept. 13 by visiting the customer service desk at their local store. ·Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept, 20, customers can pick up their phone at the wireless connection center OR wait just one day and trade-in their current smartphone on Saturday, Sept. 21. The trade-in value will be applied to the purchase of a new iPhone 5c with a two-year contract. ·Pre-order customers must pick up their iPhone 5c by Sept. 25. ·The fulfillment of pre-orders will be processed on a first come, first serve basis, which is subject to manufacturer availability and carrier launch dates. Walmart will rollback the Apple iPhone 5 to $US79 from $US98 ·16GB; available on a two-year contract; while supplies last. ·Available 9/12 The Apple iPhone 4S will rollback to $US0.97 cents from $US39 ·16GB; available on a two-year contract; while supplies last. ·8GB new version also available for $US0.97 cents ·Available 9/12 Apple iPhone 4 will be available for $US0.10 and will come with a $US100 Walmart gift card ·8GB; available on a two-year contract; while supplies last. ·Available 9/16 Apple iPhones will also rollback on Walmart’s exclusive prepaid plan, Straight Talk, which offers $US45 talk, text and data ·Customers can purchase an unlocked iPhone 5 for $US549 and the iPhone 4 for $US349. ·iPhone 5 was $US649; iPhone 4 was $US449 ·Available 9/13

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.