Walmart Will Sell The IPad Air For $US479 ($20 Off Regular Price)

This is becoming a nice ritual.
Apple introduces a new product, Walmart announces it will sell the product at a little discount.
Walmart just announced plans to sell the iPad Air for $US479, which is $US20 less than Apple will charge for the iPad Air.
As 9to5Mac notes, Best Buy usual does price matching, so if you want to go to Best Buy for a new iPad, mention the Walmart price and you should be able to get the discount.
Walmart will also do a tablet trade-in program. So, potentially, you could get a discount on the new iPad if you trade-in your old iPad.
Here’s the Walmart tweet announcing the deal:
The new #iPadAir will be available at #Walmart for $US479 on Friday, Nov. 1. Details: http://t.co/Ueu8HldI2y
— Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) October 23, 2013
