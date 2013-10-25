Walmart Will Sell The IPad Air For $US479 ($20 Off Regular Price)

This is becoming a nice ritual.

Apple introduces a new product, Walmart announces it will sell the product at a little discount.

Walmart just announced plans to sell the iPad Air for $US479, which is $US20 less than Apple will charge for the iPad Air.

As 9to5Mac notes, Best Buy usual does price matching, so if you want to go to Best Buy for a new iPad, mention the Walmart price and you should be able to get the discount.

Walmart will also do a tablet trade-in program. So, potentially, you could get a discount on the new iPad if you trade-in your old iPad.

Here’s the Walmart tweet announcing the deal:

