Walmart stores post ominous signs warning of a 'national supply shortage' of dish soap that's expected to persist for weeks

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson A sign in a Virginia Walmart store warns of a national shortage of dish soap.

Walmart stores are warning shoppers of a “national supply shortage” of dish soap that could last until December 1.

A sign posted in a Virginia Walmart store said: “Dish soap is experiencing a national supply shortage, impacting product availability for our customers. These shortages will remain until Dec. 1. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Procter & Gamble, which makes Dawn and Gain, confirmed a dish-soap shortage.

“We’re aware that some P&G hand dish products may be harder to find at the moment. For a brief period, demand exceeded what we were able to supply, but this was temporary. We value the loyalty people have to our brands, and apologise for this short-term inconvenience. Our team is working around the clock to refill shelves and supply is catching up with demand, so all sizes should be available soon,” Procter & Gamble said in the statement.

Walmart and the dish-soap maker Colgate-Palmolive did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The shelves around the sign appeared to be fully stocked with soap, however, despite the ominous warnings of a shortage.

Posts on social media indicated that identical signs had been spotted in recent days at other Walmart stores. Three people told Business Insider that they saw the signs at stores in West Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Walmart did not respond to requests for comment on the signs.

Colgate-Palmolive, which makes Palmolive and Ajax, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Here’s what some people are reporting on social media:

Is Walmart making this up or is there really a national dish soap shortage? pic.twitter.com/6CgaaErwzl — Tri-State Weather (@tristateweather) October 19, 2019

CAUTION TO #WALMART SHOPPERS! These were posted in the Walmart Supercenter on Danforth – There is a nationwide shortage of dish soap that will affect shoppers till Dec. 1. Stay with UCentral for updates as this story develops. pic.twitter.com/AlYmXoQIUa — UCentral (@UCentralMedia) October 19, 2019

This is A NATIONAL DISH SOAP SHORTAGE everyone But my question is? How did such a travesty happen? The largest Ocean oil spill the world has ever seen? A rise in underage cursing? #dishsoapshortage #dishsoapapocalypse#wherethedishliquidgo pic.twitter.com/bspdMpfPI8 — Just Jess (@SticksNJesStone) October 19, 2019

