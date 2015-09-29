WALMART VS. TARGET: Which retailer commands more power?

We just released a list of the 50 most powerful companies in America, and Walmart came out on top as the most powerful company in the nation with Target a close second.

Target was founded in the U.S. six decades before Walmart, but never established itself overseas. The Walton family, however, expanded Walmart to 28 countries around the world, which accounts for much of the discount retailer’s success today. Still, Target remains a fixture in American pop culture thanks to a number of high-profile designer and celebrity collaborations.

So, which retailer is really more powerful?

We looked at everything from average employee pay to the number of Twitter followers at each company to see how these two massive companies compare.

