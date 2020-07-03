Walmart is transforming its parking lots into drive-in movie theatres

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Patrons visit a drive-in movie theatre in Moscow, Russia.

Walmart is turning 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theatres from August to October, the company said.

The company is also launching Camp by Walmart, a virtual camp program hosted by celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel, and Todd Oldham.

Walmart plans to transform 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theatres starting in August, the company said Wednesday.

Walmart is partnering with the media company Tribeca Enterprises, which hosts the annual Tribeca Film Festival, to bring the socially-distanced experience to towns across the US.

The retailer said it will have a combined 320 showings through October that will include “hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles.”

Customers will have the option of ordering food, beverages, and other items for curbside pickup on their way to movie showings, Walmart said.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies – it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather.”

Walmart also said Wednesday that it is rolling out a virtual “summer camp” called Camp by Walmart. The program will offer hundreds of activities for kids hosted by celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel, and Todd Oldham.

Customers can access the activities through the Walmart app.

