Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger egg products recalled after being linked to deadly listeria outbreak

Sven Hoppe / picture alliance via Getty Images Almark Foods has recalled all products using boiled eggs produced at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia.

More than 30 brands have recalled products using hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods in Georgia after the producer was linked to a deadly listeria outbreak, USA Today first reported.

The listeria outbreak has so far resulted in seven infections across five states and one death in Texas. While the source of the contamination has not been confirmed, the Centre for Disease Control said that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods are a likely source of the outbreak.

Almark Foods has recalled all products using boiled eggs produced at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia. These products have been distributed nationwide.

Grocery chains affected by this recall include Trader Joe’s, Costco, Lidl, Walmart, and Kroger, among others. Affected brands include Eggland’s Best, Fresh Thyme, Lucerne, O Organics, Rainbow Farms, and more. A full list of recalled products and instructions on how to determine if a product has been recalled is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The CDC advises that people at higher risk for listeria infection discard any store-bought products containing hard-boiled eggs. Symptoms of listeria usually appear one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food, and the illness can be treated with antibiotics.

