Walmart reveals the 5 top-selling items of every year since 2010

Reuters Walmart has shared its top sellers from the last 10 years.

Walmart has revealed its top online sellers from over the last 10 years, a period during which the company’s annual revenue grew from $US405 billion in fiscal 2010 to nearly $US515 billion in fiscal 2019.

Top sellers each year include notebooks, tumblers, and tech gadgets like the Apple iPod Touch and Nextbook tablet.

Items that made it on the top-seller list over multiple years included Bounty paper towels and Ozark stainless steel tumblers.

Here’s the full list of Walmart.com’s best-selling items every year since 2010.

2010: Mead composition notebook

2010 top sellers were:

1. Mead composition notebook, wide ruled, 100 sheets

2. Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera and Retina Display

3. SanDisk 4GB memory card

4. Ematic 10-in-1 accessory kit for MP3 Players and Apple iPod

5. Walmart Site to Store Express Membership

2011: Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera

Apple

2011 top sellers were:

1. Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime camera and Retina Display

2. AT&T GoPhone Prepaid Samsung cell phone

3. Philips Norelco Men’s Shaving System

4. Centon 4GB memory card

5. Apple iPod touch 4th generation 32GB

2012: Ematic 6-in-1 accessory kit for Apple iPods and MP3 players

2012 top sellers were:

1. Ematic 6-in-1 accessory kit for Apple iPods and MP3 players

2. Sceptre 32″ Class LCD (720P) TV

3. Canon PIXMA All-In-One Inkjet photo printer/copier/scanner

4. Articulating flat panel TV wall mount

5. HP Deskjet Inkjet printer/copier/scanner

2013: Nextbook 7″ 8GB tablet

2013 top sellers were:

1. Nextbook 7″ 8GB tablet

2. Tilting TV wall mount and HDMI cable

3. Canon PIXMA all-in-one Inkjet printer/scanner/copier

4. Venturer Rca 7″ tablet 4GB

5. Kolcraft Pediatric 800 crib and toddler mattress

2014: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

2014 top sellers were:

1. Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

2. Apple iPad Mini 16GB

3. Ematic 8-in-1 accessory kit for tablets

4. Tilting TV wall mount and HDMI cable

5. Articulating flat panel TV wall mount

2015: Apple iPad Mini 2 16GB

Business Insider / Matt Johnston

2015 top sellers were:

1. Apple iPad Mini 2 16GB

2. Bounty Select-A-Size paper towels, 12 mega rolls

3. Pie Face Game by Hasbro

4. Apple iPad Mini 16GB

5. Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

2016: Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

2016 top sellers were:

1. Ozark Trail 30-ounce insulated stainless steel tumbler

2. Ozark Trail 20-ounce insulated stainless steel tumbler

3. Google Chromecast

4. Full Motion TV wall mount with Tilt, swivel articulating arm, HDMI Cable

5. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Uncharted 4 system/game combo

2017: Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

2017 top sellers were:

1. Ozark Trail 30-ounce insulated stainless steel tumbler

2. Crayola Classic Crayons featuring Bluetiful, 24 count

3. Ensure Original Nutrition Shake Powder, vanilla

4. Mainstays huge pillow 20″ x 28,” blue and white Stripe

5. Google Chromecast

2018: Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

2018 top sellers were:

1. Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

2. Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

3. Mainstays huge pillow 20″ x 28,” blue and white Stripe

4. Crayola Classic Crayons featuring Bluetiful, 24 count

5. Ozark Trail 30-ounce insulated stainless steel tumbler

2019: Instant Pot 6 Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Cooker

Walmart

2019 top sellers were:

1. Instant Pot 6 Qt. 7-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker

2. Equate flushable wipes, 5 packs of 48 wipes

3. Bounty Select-A-Size paper towels, 8 triple rolls = 24 regular rolls

4. Sceptre 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV

5. Assurance Premium XL disposable washcloths, 144 count

