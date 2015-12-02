Walmart reveals the hottest items on Cyber Monday

Walmart offered more than 2,000 deals on Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

Among the thousands of items that were marked down, these were some of the top sellers, the company told Business Insider:

An Apple iPad Mini 2 for $199, Lego Large Creative Boxes for $45, 14-foot trampolines, Xbox One and PS4 bundles for around $299, and stainless steel 6-in-1 pressure cookers with mini mitts for $75.

Walmart said most customers visiting Walmart’s website Monday shopped from their smartphones.

“Mobile is making up more than 70% of traffic to Walmart.com, and now, nearly half of our orders since Thanksgiving have been placed on a mobile device — that’s double compared to last year,” Fernando Madeira, president and CEO of Walmart.com, said in a statement. Our customers went from previously mostly searching and browsing on mobile, to making purchases at a much higher rate.”

Total Cyber Monday sales reached roughly $2.98 billion, up 12% from the previous year, according to Adobe, which tracks holiday spending. The average order was $135.25.

