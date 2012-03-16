You Can Buy The New iPad At Walmart At Midnight TONIGHT

Photo: Iknownowforsure

Why bother waste your time at the Apple store ’till 8 a.m. when you can get a new iPad at Walmart tonight?The mega-retailer has confirmed it will begin selling the new iPad at 12:01 local time on March 16.



You should call your local 24-hour Walmart to make sure they are carrying the new iPad. If that’s the case, it’s time to get a move on.

