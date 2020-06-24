Walmart will remove Mississippi flags from its stores due to its depiction of Confederate emblem

Associated Press In this April 25, 2020 photo, Mississippi state flags are positioned on a vehicle amid an arrangement with the American flag and a Gadsden flag during a drive-by ‘re-open Mississippi’ protest past the Governor’s Mansion, in Jackson, Miss. There is a growing movement to replace the current state flag that has in the canton portion of the flag the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Walmart will remove the Mississippi flag from its stores for its use of a Confederate emblem, a spokesperson said.

Many organisations have called on lawmakers to remove the symbol from the flag.

Walmart will stop displaying the Mississippi state flag in stores over its use of a Confederate emblem.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” spokesperson Anne Hatfield told Business Insider in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, the company will remove the flag while the state debates whether to change the design.

Hatfield said it’s common for stores to display their state flag. However, the flag’s design has garnered attention and calls to have it redesigned amidst protests over racial justice.

“Displaying state flags in our stores is a common practice nationwide. We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores,” Hatfield said.

The Confederate emblem was placed in the upper left corner of the flag in 1894 by White supremacists, according to the AP. It came after Black Americans gained some political power after reconstruction, and residents voted to keep the emblem on the flag in 2001.

Protests began at the end of May following the death of George Floyd when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he became unresponsive.

The NCAA, the Southeastern Conference, and other business and religious organisations have called for Mississippi to redesign their flag to be more inclusive.

The majority white and conservative-leaning Mississippi Baptist Convention advocated for the removal from the emblem from the flag. The convention said lawmakers have a “moral obligation” to remove the Confederate emblem because many people are”hurt and shamed” by it, the AP reported.

“While some may see the current flag as a celebration of heritage, a significant portion of our state sees it as a relic of racism and a symbol of hatred,” the Baptist group said in a statement to the AP. “The racial overtones of this flag’s appearance make this discussion a moral issue.”

