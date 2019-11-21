Walmart is reportedly opening 500 stores in China, doubling its store count

AP/ Elizabeth Dalziel Walmart was one of the first international brands to open in China.

Walmart reportedly has plans to double its store count in China, opening 500 new stores in the next five to seven years.

The news was first reported by Chinese newspaper, China Daily, followed up with additional details by CNN. A spokesperson for Walmart was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

According to China Daily, the new locations will include a mix of smaller stores and supercenters as well as warehouses to fulfil online orders.

The idea is to combine “multi-format strategies to bring customers freshness, value and convenience,” James Ku, a senior vice president at Walmart China, said in a statement sent to CNN on Thursday.

Walmart first opened its doors in China in 1996 and has since grown to have 433 stores there. These largely belong to its namesake chain but there are more than two dozen Sam’s Club locations as well. It was one of the first international brands to open in China.

