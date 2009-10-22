Walmart & eBay Agree: This Christmas Will Suck

We’re not seeing good noise on the Christmas front lately.



A gloomier than expected outlook hit Walmart (WMT) hard yesterday afternoon while eBay (EBAY) is curerntly down in the premarket after reporting.

Bloomberg: Walmart plans to reduce prices as the season advances in areas including home, food and gifts, Fleming told analysts today at a conference in Rogers, Arkansas.

Consumers’ wallets “are challenged,” Fleming said. The holiday season “is going to be tough, it is going to be late.”

eBay reported sales growth, but may have disappointed investors with a less than confident outlook for the holiday season.

Reuters: “The economy we see stable, and we’re cautiously optimistic about consumer spending going into the holiday,” said Chief Executive John Donahoe. “What is more important from our standpoint is we actually see some progress on our turnaround metrics.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of outlook Amazon (AMZN) provides later today.

