Leaked Memo Reveals Walmart's Countermeasures For The National Strike

The Huffington Post has gotten its hands on a seven-page internal memo from Walmart that gives salaried workers instructions on how to deal with the wave of strikes by hourly employees.



Walmart is currently experiencing its first-ever multi-store strike in the retailer’s 50-year history.

“As you know, activists or union organisers have been trying for years to stop our Company’s growth and to damage our relationship with our customers and members,” the memo reads. “One of the activists’ or union organisers’ tactics is to try to disrupt the business by urging our associates to participate in a walkout or other form of work stoppage.”

The memo outlines everything managers need to know about dealing with the strikes. It tells them what to do if there’s a walkout or work stoppage, activist protesters, documents and how to deal with the media.

It even contains a list of “suggested comments” to help managers deal with their associates.

Read the full memo below. From the Huffington Post:

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

Photo: The Huffington Post

