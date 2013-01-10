The Best Deal On An iPhone Plan Comes From ... Walmart?

Photo: markyeg/Flickr

Walmart has partnered with wireless provider Straight Talk to set customers up with a pretty attractive mobile plan.Beginning January 11, you’ll be able to buy an unlimited service plan for your new iPhone for $45 per month.



A 16 GB iPhone 5 will cost you a full $649 but this can be financed over time at $25 per month.

Straight Talk’s unlimited plan offers exactly what it sounds like – no limits on texting, data, or voice.

Of course, a phone is only as good as its service provider. 9to5Mac reviewed Straight Talk’s service late last year, so click here to check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.