Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Wal-Mart Stores Around The World

Argentina, Changomas Storefront

Wal-Mart is well on its way to take over the world, with more than 9,700 retail outlets globally and over half of them spread through 27 countries outside the United States, operating under 69 different names.

The retail giant is also the biggest company in the world, with more than $400 billion in sales.

Time for a tour around the empire.

Changomas, Argentina Storefront

Nacional, Brazil Storefront

Walmart Supercentre, Canada Storefront

Maxi Bodega, Costa Rica Storefront

ASDA, UK Storefront

La Union, Costa Rica Storefront

VIPS, Mexico Storefront

Despensa Familiar, Honduras Storefront

Mas X Menos, Costa Rica Storefront

Maxi Atacado, Brazil Storefront

neighbourhood Market in China

Palí, Costa Rica Storefront

Seiyu, Japan Storefront

