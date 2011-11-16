Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Wal-Mart Stores Around The World

Photo: Walmart

Wal-Mart is well on its way to take over the world, with more than 9,700 retail outlets globally and over half of them spread through 27 countries outside the United States, operating under 69 different names.



The retail giant is also the biggest company in the world, with more than $400 billion in sales.

Time for a tour around the empire.

