Walmart Spam Seems To Be Taking Over Twitter

Over the past 48 hours, I’ve gotten almost a dozen tweets, via @mentions, telling me to go check out Walmart promotions.The latest reads like this: “Get for yourself an walmart gift-card. Everything you have to do is answer walmart’s question! See my profile page!”



I’m “blocking and reporting” every spam bot that spews at us, but it doesn’t seem to be helping.

Twitter spam happens, but it has felt like a noticeable increase.

We’ve emailed Twitter to ask if there has been a system-wide uptick.

Spam is a very dangerous problem for an open platform like Twitter. If it gums up the works too much, people will adopt new services.

