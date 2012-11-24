Two Walmart Shoppers Hit By Suspected Drunk Driver In Parking Lot

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Two Walmart shoppers near Seattle were hit in the parking lot by a suspected drunk driver last night. Police said the 71-year-old driver, who hasn’t been named, was arrested for vehicular assault after pinned a 45-year-old woman under his SUV, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported. The woman and her male companion, also in his forties, were rushed to the hospital.



While the woman was pinned, the man rolled up on the hood then fell to the ground. The Walmart parking lot was crowded because the store was at capacity and employees were metering people as they went in to avoid overcrowding.

Deputies said the man driving the SUV was suspected of drunk driving.

The incident marked one chaotic scene in an otherwise quiet year. Walmart staggered promotions to prevent the stampedes and mobs of years past.

Still, this video of a near-mob at Walmart last night also shows the mayhem of Black Friday.

