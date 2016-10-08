This is what the average Walmart shopper looks like

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer.

The company has more than 11,500 stores globally, including nearly 4,600 in the US, and raked in $486 billion in sales last year.

But who, exactly, shops there? And how do those shoppers differ from customers at stores like Target, Aldi, Kmart, and Kohl’s?

To find out, we gathered data from Kantar Retail’s

ShopperScape, a proprietary monthly survey that polls thousands of consumers on their shopping habits.

According to the data, the average Walmart shopper is a white, 51-year-old female with an annual household income of $56,482.

By comparison, Target’s shoppers are five years younger, on average, and they make approximately $13,000 more annually per household.

Most of the shoppers at each of the five chains are white. Target and Kmart have the highest share of Hispanic shoppers (15%) and Kmart and Aldi have the highest percentage of African-American shoppers (14%).

Kohl’s attracts the highest-income shoppers out of all five retailers. The average household income of Kohl’s shoppers is $69,442 annually, and nearly 30% of the chain’s shoppers make more than $100,000, according to the data.

By comparison, just 18% of Walmart’s shoppers earn $100,000 annually per household.

On the other end of the income spectrum is Kmart, which attracts shoppers with an average household income of $55,006 — the lowest of the group.

When the demographics are broken down by generation, Target has the biggest share of millennial shoppers, while Aldi has the biggest share of shoppers from the Baby Boomer generation.

Aldi also claims the biggest share of seniors, who are qualified as people born before 1946.

At all five chains, women far outweigh men as the primary shoppers.

But men are more likely to shop at Walmart and Kmart over any of the other chains.

